Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
