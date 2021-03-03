Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

