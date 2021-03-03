Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Down 60.7% in February

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the January 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KBWP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average is $66.22. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $72.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 73,904 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.