Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Interups stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Interups has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.34.

Get Interups alerts:

About Interups

Interups, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, invest in, and acquire potential business opportunities or transactions in India. Previously, it was engaged in the business of developing an Internet based group buying site. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Interups Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interups and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.