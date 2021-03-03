Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Interups stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Interups has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.34.
