Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITUP opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Interups has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34.

Interups Company Profile

Interups, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, invest in, and acquire potential business opportunities or transactions in India. Previously, it was engaged in the business of developing an Internet based group buying site. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

