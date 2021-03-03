Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ITUP opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Interups has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34.
Interups Company Profile
