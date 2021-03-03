Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Increases Dividend to GBX 71.60 Per Share

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 5,526 ($72.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,633.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,872.09. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,786 ($49.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82).

Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,057.78 ($66.08).

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

