Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the January 28th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITPOF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

