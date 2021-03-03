Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the January 28th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITPOF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.