Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.68

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and traded as high as $22.00. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 1,003 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IIJIY. Mizuho raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

