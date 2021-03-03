International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Stock Price Up 5.4%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 348,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 435,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $231.94 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.41.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 7,529,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 622,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1,504.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,767,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 764,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.