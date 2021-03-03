International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. International Game Technology traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 24893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IGT. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $24,476,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $7,719,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

