Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.5% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $112.91. 23,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,554. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.26.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Compass Point boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,239 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $245,192.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,263 shares of company stock worth $11,120,992. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

