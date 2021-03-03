Inter Parfums, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Inter Parfums has decreased its dividend by 54.2% over the last three years.

Inter Parfums stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.70. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $75.84.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $591,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,900 shares of company stock worth $2,901,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

