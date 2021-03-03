Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 105,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $15,679,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $109,684,000 after buying an additional 272,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,158,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

