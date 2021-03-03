Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.22. 702,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,023,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Intec Pharma by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intec Pharma by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 80,967 shares during the period.

About Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.