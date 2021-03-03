InspireMD (NSPR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

InspireMD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. 50,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,206,922. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $80.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.41. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kester bought 120,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $74,995.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

