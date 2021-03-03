Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) EVP Jay E. Mincks Sells 3,000 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $262,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Insperity stock opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.88.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Insperity by 8.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

