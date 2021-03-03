Insider Selling: Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Chairman Sells 64,953 Shares of Stock

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Separately, Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

