Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Major Shareholder Sells 2,484 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $170,253.36. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $2,391,680.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 16,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $800,452.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $8.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.08. 1,010,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,778. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -36.05. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

