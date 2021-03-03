Insider Selling: SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES) Insider Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES) insider Stephen Walters sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22), for a total value of A$307,000.00 ($219,285.71).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

SECOS Group Company Profile

SECOS Group Limited manufactures and distributes sustainable packaging materials in Oceanic, Asia, Americas, Europe, and Africa. The company provides biodegradable resins, packaging products, and cast films to blue-chip companies. It also develops and manufactures bioplastic resins derived from renewable resources for the packaging and plastic products industries.

