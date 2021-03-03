Insider Selling: Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Insider Sells 12,597 Shares of Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 72.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

