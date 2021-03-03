Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Sells 236 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 236 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $12,810.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.21 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,403 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,321,000 after purchasing an additional 82,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

