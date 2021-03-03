Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Sells 236 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 236 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $12,810.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.21 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,403 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,321,000 after purchasing an additional 82,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
