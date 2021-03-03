Insider Selling: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Sells 39,890 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alok Sethi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00.

BEN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.09. 97,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,113. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

