Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,842.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $310.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

