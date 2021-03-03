Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells 4,287 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $437,531.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,614,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,101,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,033 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $418,423.75.

CRVL opened at $102.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.19. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $110.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in CorVel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

