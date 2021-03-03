Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sells 2,221 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $172,016.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.51. 484,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,339. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. Equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Arvinas by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 28.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after buying an additional 762,484 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 402.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 168,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.