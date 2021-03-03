Insider Selling: American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Sells 11,951 Shares of Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.89.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in American Electric Power by 14.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

