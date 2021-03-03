Insider Buying: The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) insider Ian P. McHoul acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 997 ($13.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,850 ($65,129.34).

The Vitec Group stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 997.90 ($13.04). 80,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The Vitec Group plc has a one year low of GBX 485.98 ($6.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The stock has a market cap of £456.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 980.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 833.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Vitec Group’s payout ratio is -1.06%.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

