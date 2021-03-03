Insider Buying: Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Insider Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) insider Rodney Douglas acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($25,714.29).

Rodney Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shine Justice alerts:

On Thursday, December 31st, Rodney Douglas acquired 63,768 shares of Shine Justice stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,115.84 ($40,082.74).

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Shine Justice’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.27%. Shine Justice’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Shine Justice

Shine Justice Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages based plaintiff litigation legal services in Australia; and insurance recovery consulting services in New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and New Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides services related to public liability, catastrophic injuries, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Shine Justice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shine Justice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.