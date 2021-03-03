Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Inseego from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.32.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $84,577.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $36,803,173.10. Insiders have sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock worth $65,860,449 over the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Inseego by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Inseego by 550.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Inseego by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Inseego by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

