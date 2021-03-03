Inscape (TSE:INQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Shares of Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.99 and traded as high as C$1.00. Inscape shares last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 6,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15.

Inscape (TSE:INQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.16 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Inscape Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

