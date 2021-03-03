Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) were down 13.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 20,725,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 18,245,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. Roth Capital downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 62,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,177.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,506. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

