Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

INO stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,940.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,506. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

