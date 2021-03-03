Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Down 93.8% in February

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVDN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. 34,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. Innovative Designs has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.65.

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

