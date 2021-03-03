Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

