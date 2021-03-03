Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ingevity by 33,433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,044,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 7,023,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,781,000 after buying an additional 75,286 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Ingevity by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after buying an additional 364,891 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Ingevity by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 550,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ingevity by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after buying an additional 63,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NGVT opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.98. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

