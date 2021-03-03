Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $50.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.93.

Shares of IR opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 39,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 49.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 33.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

