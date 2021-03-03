ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives $9.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $11.74. 854,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,870. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.