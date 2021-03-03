Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) PT Lowered to GBX 600

Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Informa plc (INF.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 611.10 ($7.98).

INF opened at GBX 551.40 ($7.20) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.90. Informa plc has a 12 month low of GBX 326.70 ($4.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 684.90 ($8.95). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 523.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 483.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

