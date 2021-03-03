Independent Research Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €71.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €71.00 ($83.53) price target by research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.22 ($87.32).

ETR KRN traded down €1.85 ($2.18) on Wednesday, hitting €69.10 ($81.29). The stock had a trading volume of 61,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Krones has a 52-week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 52-week high of €78.35 ($92.18). The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.49.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

