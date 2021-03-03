Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to $32.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of IMO opened at $22.13 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 165,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 59,427 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

