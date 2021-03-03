Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$32.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.
IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$29.50 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.35.
IMO opened at C$27.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$30.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.30.
Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Further Reading: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.