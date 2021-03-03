Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$32.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$29.50 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.35.

IMO opened at C$27.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$30.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.30.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.3099999 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

