Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.62

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 229332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.