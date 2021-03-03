Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Up 6.7%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s share price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.57. 1,012,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,195,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMMR. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Immersion alerts:

The company has a market cap of $277.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49.

In related news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 496,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $6,349,576.86. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 1,149,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $11,263,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,685,713 shares of company stock valued at $38,236,385 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Immersion by 1,197.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 505,956 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Immersion by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 378,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 110,732 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the third quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the third quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.