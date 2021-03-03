Immersion (IMMR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Immersion to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Immersion stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. Immersion has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $277.18 million, a P/E ratio of -205.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Immersion alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $15,190,000.00. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 1,149,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $11,263,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,685,713 shares of company stock worth $38,236,385. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.