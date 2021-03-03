IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) PT Raised to $22.00 at Wedbush

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $14.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

Get IMAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. IMAX has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $22.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IMAX by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $16,434,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,774,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $10,079,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $8,214,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.