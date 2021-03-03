Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $631,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 1,347.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,122,000 after purchasing an additional 934,233 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,334,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 110.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,825,000 after acquiring an additional 155,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Rentals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,323,000 after acquiring an additional 151,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.32.

Shares of URI opened at $293.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $321.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

