Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 113.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 325,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 279,023 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 82.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,549 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Truist lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $72.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

