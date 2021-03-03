Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $535,000 Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

