Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 2,667 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMRN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.74.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 33,167 shares of company stock worth $2,795,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.