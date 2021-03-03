Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.42.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,066 shares of company stock worth $4,996,673. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $178.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.