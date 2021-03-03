Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 790 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 185.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $379.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.14 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total transaction of $6,713,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,894,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,674 shares of company stock worth $53,767,913. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

